



Thinking ahead! Lady Gaga gushed about her tight-knit bond with her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, revealing which parts of their relationship she hopes to carry over when she becomes a mother.

“I’ve always been really close to my mom,” the Grammy winner, 33, revealed to Allure on Thursday, July 11. “When I was a little girl, I was just fascinated with her morning beauty ritual. I would wake up and I would see her getting ready for work. She would apply her foundation, her lipstick, her mascara. She would look so, so beautiful and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me.”

The singer added, “I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup. … My mom is beautiful from the inside out. What a rare thing.”

When she has children of her own, the A Star Is Born star wants to follow in Germanotta’s footsteps.

“I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did,” Gaga told the outlet. “That’s the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents.”

In November 2013, the New York native shared her family plans. “I want to have tons of kids, actually,” the “Shallow” singer said at a Town Hall discussion at SiriusXM studios at the time. “I really want to have a family, and I really want to nurture my children. To be honest, having my own kids will be like having three little monsters with me all the time. They probably won’t be fans.”

She went on to say that her own family unit inspired this decision. “I grew up with a very strong family, and I just cannot imagine not having a normal nuclear family,” Gaga said.

