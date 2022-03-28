Does Lady Gaga want a little one? The singer has spoken about her future family plans multiple times over the years.

While the Grammy winner has been in many high-profile relationships, including her engagements to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino in 2015 and 2017, respectively, the New York native moved on with Michael Polansky in 2019.

The couple sparked romance rumors in December of that year, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that the entrepreneur “really is a great guy.”

The insider called Polansky “down-to-earth, smart and focused,” saying, “He brings real stability to her life. When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other.”

In June of the following year, another source exclusively told Us that the California native “loves to take care of [Gaga] and spoil” the “Born This Way” singer.

The pair “love to travel together,” the insider added. “She loves to be wined and dined and take care of, and Michael certainly does that for her. Michael is very wealthy and likes to treat her to nice things and experiences.”

Although the songwriter keeps their relationship on the down-low, Gaga has not been afraid to open up to her fans about the struggles she’s experienced. The actress revealed in May 2021 that she previously became pregnant after a sexual assault.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’” the American Horror Story alum recalled during Prince Harry’s AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. “And I said, ‘No.’ And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

Through tears, Gaga noted that the “person who raped [her] dropped [her] off pregnant on a corner” near her parents’ home. “Because I was vomiting and sick,” the New York University grad explained at the time. “Because I’d been abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

While the House of Gucci star didn’t feel like “the same girl,” she said that she was “learning to pull” herself out of the darkness.

“That’s part of my healing, is being able to talk,” Gaga explained. “I’m trying to make sure I give back with that experience, instead of, I don’t know, locking it away and faking it.”

Keep scrolling to read the Golden Globe winner’s honest quotes over the years about whether or not she plans to start a family.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).