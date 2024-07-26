Lady Gaga showed off her talent on the global stage as she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26.

The multi-faceted entertainer, 38, was shrouded in pink feathers by her crew of back-up dancers as she emerged on a gold staircase along Paris’ Seine river. Gaga was then revealed in an all-black ensemble — complete with a black, bedazzled microphone — for a performance of the song “Mon Truc en Plume.”

Performed all in French, the rendition found Gaga executing some cheeky choreography and, at one point, sitting down at a piano to belt out some of the iconic French song, originated by the legendary Zizi Jeanmaire.

The performance earned the praise of opening ceremony cohost Kelly Clarkson, who marveled, “That was incredible.”

The moment marked the singer’s first televised performance since her emotional rendition of “Hold My Hand” at the Academy Awards in March 2023. At the time, Gaga went makeup-free and traded her black Versace gown for a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers as she belted out the track, which was nominated for Best Original Song. She was initially not slated to attend the awards show due to a scheduling conflict, but she ultimately surprised the audience with her performance.

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement. It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other,” Gaga said as she took the stage at the Oscars. “We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero. Sometimes there’s heroes all around us in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero — even if you feel broken inside.”

In recent months, Gaga has teased that she has new music in the works. She first hinted at her upcoming seventh studio album in January by sharing Instagram photos of herself in a recording studio. (Her sixth solo album, Chromatica, came out in May 2020 and produced hits “Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love.”)

While celebrating her birthday in March, Gaga alluded to her upcoming record’s release date. “Today has been so special,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music. I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember…”

Gaga went on to express her appreciation for her fans. “Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs,” she continued. “I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl. I can’t believe I still get to do what I love.”

She concluded: “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people’s lives. I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

Earlier this month, Gaga revealed that she was back in the studio. “Happy as ever making music,” she gushed via Instagram. “Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

Along with Gaga, Céline Dion performed at the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, marking her first major live show amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The Olympics conclude August 11.