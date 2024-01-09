Lady Gaga is seemingly preparing her Little Monsters for a new era nearly four years after dropping Chromatica.

Gaga, 37, shared two photos from a recording studio via Instagram on Monday, January 8. In the pics, Gaga wore a striped sweater dress, a pair of knee-high lace-up heels and a pair of sunglasses. She stood near a microphone in one snap and appeared to balance on one leg in the second pic next to a couch, a guitar and tambourine lying on the cushions.

Gaga captioned the slideshow with a black heart and a music notes emoji, which sent her fans into a frenzy. “ARIANA [Grande], GAGA, AND THE WEEKND IN THE SAME YEAR?!? IM DYING,” one fan wrote in the comments section, noting how Grande, 30, and The Weeknd, 33, have also implied they’re releasing new albums in 2024. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2024, omg,” added another, while a third Little Monster said, “MOTHER is cooking!”

Chromatica, Gaga’s last solo album, arrived in May 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to shut down. The following year, Gaga and the late Tony Bennett released their second collaborative album, Love for Sale. (Bennett died in 2023 at age 96.)

Beyond releasing “Bloody Mary” as a single in 2022 — capitalizing on a TikTok trend that paired a sped-up version of the song to the dance scene from Netflix’s Wednesday — the only other piece of music from Gaga was “Hold My Hand,” her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

While Gaga has found success on the silver screen, scoring a Best Actress nomination at the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in A Star Is Born, she hasn’t completely abandoned music. In 2022, she held her pandemic-delayed Chromatica Ball tour, celebrating her album with 20 shows across Europe, Asia and North America.

In June 2023, she revealed a concert film of the tour was forthcoming. “Here’s a photo of my [sic] working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it,” she wrote as part of a lengthy Instagram post.

Gaga will also be back on the big screen when Joker: Folie à Deux opens worldwide in October. The sequel to 2019’s Joker is a musical thriller that sees Gaga portray Harleen Quinzel — a.k.a. Harley Quinn — opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. In December 2023, director Todd Phillips shared photos of Gaga and Phoenix on the set, hyping up fans eager to see the next chapter in the story (and Gaga’s take on the beloved DC character).