A dream Harley Quinn! While Lady Gaga’s role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie a Deux, had been kept quiet, she’s shared the first peek at her costume.

The “Born This Way” songstress, 36, was photographed in New York City on Saturday, March 25, while filming the upcoming DC Studios picture. Gaga served up peak Harley Quinn realness in a harlequin checkered blouse, leather miniskirt and chic red blazer. True to Harley Quinn’s style, the House of Gucci actress wore a bright red lip and the comic book character’s signature geometric eyeshadow pattern.

Nearly three year’s after Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker premiered in 2019, it received the sequel treatment. The film would be titled Joker: Folie à Deux and, after months of speculation, Gaga confirmed that she had snagged a leading role. In August 2022, she shared an Instagram snap with Phoenix, 48, and captioned it with the movie title and its October 10, 2024, release date.

While further details about Folie à Deux have not been revealed, Gaga’s role of Harley Quinn will seemingly team up with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker. The sequel’s title, translated from French, means “madness for two,” which could potentially allude to the New York native and the Oscar winner’s acting dynamic.

Gaga previously teased the acting pair’s chemistry in February, sharing a Twitter snap of herself cradling Phoenix’s face while he had his signature Joker makeup on.

The “Applause” singer rose to fame as a musician — even snagging multiple Grammy wins — before eventually making the leap to the screen when she landed a role on American Horror Story in 2015.

“I always wanted to be an actor before a singer,” Gaga told Deadline in a January 2022 interview, noting she once studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York City. “I have a very romantic relationship with the characters I play.”

Gaga, who scored her first acting nomination at the Oscars in 2018 for her leading role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake, has since been candid about continuing to improve her craft.

“Even if the title is leading role [or] lead actress, I still will find a way to follow because I ultimately think that if you are done learning, you’re done performing,” the Haus Beauty founder told the outlet last year. “There’s no synthesis then. You’re not taking anything in and putting anything out. You just think that you have it, and that’s not what I believe in. I believe that you die a student.”

Scroll below to see more photos of Gaga on set: