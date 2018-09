Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump in NYC After Pregnancy Announcement (RADAR Online)

Pregnant Hilary Duff Looks Chic As She Shows Off Baby Bump (Star Magazine)

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Makes ‘KUWTK’ Debut (OK! Magazine)

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Movie: Everything to Know (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!