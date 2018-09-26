It goes without saying that Lady Gaga is a veritable icon in her own right — who could forget her larger-than-life fashion moments like the meat dress or her makeunder for Joanne? Like we said, she’s carved out a name for herself in the fashion canon.

But the best thing about Gaga (aside from her, uh, talent and eternal glamour) is the fact that she is constantly referencing the musical, artistic and dramatic idols that influenced her own creative development. Case in point: Lady Gaga reprised Barbra Streisand’s (and Judy Garland before her) role in A Star Is Born, but in an act of serious meta, the 32-year-old singer hit the red carpet on Monday, September 24, for the premiere of the film wearing a metallic Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a lace cape — similar to a stress that Streisand wore in the 1976 version of the film.

There’s nothing better than an icon creating a fashion homage to her idol. In fact, this is a calling card of the Lady we call Gaga. She’s paid tribute to a number of serious superstars from David Bowie to Elton John. See all of Lady Gaga’s sartorial tributes to other artist here!