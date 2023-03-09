Party foul! Lady Gaga won’t be performing at the 2023 Oscars despite being nominated for her song in Top Gun: Maverick.

“We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp [but] she’s in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie,” Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said on Wednesday, March 8, during the Oscars Creative Team press conference. “After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff.”

The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who earned a 2023 Oscar nod for “Hold My Hand,” is currently working on the Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, and is therefore unavailable for the Sunday, March 12, event.

“She is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie,” Weiss further explained on Wednesday. “And us [being] completely understanding that that’s what is priority in this business, especially when we are honoring movies.”

While Gaga won’t be taking the stage on Sunday, she previously spoke out about what an honor it is to be nominated for her fourth Academy Award.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” the songstress wrote via Instagram in January about her track with BloodPop. “So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

The following month, Gaga gave fans the first look at her in character as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix who is reprising his role as the Joker in the 2024 sequel. Earlier this month, the “Bad Romance” singer once again teased her latest film project while hanging out on set.

“🖤🖤🖤📽️,” the musician captioned a selfie on Sunday, March 5.

Fans last saw Gaga take the Oscars stage in 2019 when she performed an electrifying rendition of “Shallow” alongside Bradley Cooper. That same year, the New York native took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the A Star Is Born track.

The costars, who were both nominated for their respective roles as Ally and Jack, turned heads during the awards show as they took the audience on an intimate journey. Amid the performance, Cooper, 48, walked over to Gaga and sat beside her at the piano before nestling his head in her neck.

“Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius,” the “Poker Face” songstress wrote via Twitter in February 2019 after causing a stir with her duet.