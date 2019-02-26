They did it together. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper blew everyone away with their performance of “Shallow” at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24 — and Gaga wants the world to know how appreciative she is that Cooper was by her side.

“Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius,” the “Born This Way” singer, 32, captioned an Instagram picture from the show on Monday, February 25.

Gaga and Cooper, 44, kicked off the performance by walking to the stage from their seats at the Dolby Theater, something that Mark Ronson, one of the New York native’s cowriters, said was the Hangover alum’s idea.

“I think he had a specific vision. I heard Lady Gaga talking about it, so I think it was his thing,” Ronson, 43, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 26. “That … might be the only time they ever perform that song together, so it made it feel really special.”

The performance, which featured Cooper nuzzling his head into Gaga’s neck, was filled with so much chemistry that some viewers felt that it proved the costars’ love for each other in real life — even though he has been dating Irina Shayk for years. One fan tweeted following the performance: “The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars.”

The pop star and the actor performed the emotional tune from their movie, A Star Is Born, just minutes before it was announced as the winner of best original song. “Bradley, there’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you,” she gushed during her acceptance speech. “Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

The duo performed “Shallow” live for the first time in late January during one of Gaga’s Enigma residency concerts at Park MGM resort’s Park Theater in Las Vegas.

