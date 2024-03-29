Lady Gaga has teased new music as she celebrates her 38th birthday.

The singer and actress shared a new selfie on Instagram to mark the big day on Thursday, March 28 and thank fans for all the birthday wishes.

In a lengthy caption alongside a snap of her sporting platinum blonde hair and bleached eyelashes, she also teased that she could finally be releasing new solo music this year.

“Today has been so special,” she wrote. “I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music. I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember…

“Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs,” she continued. “I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl. I can’t believe I still get to do what I love.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people’s lives. I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

Gaga’s last solo release was Chromatica in 2020, which was followed by her album, Love for Sale, with legendary crooner, Tony Bennett in 2021.

The Bad Romance star first hinted in January that she was working on her seventh solo studio album, sharing two Instagram photos that showed her inside a recording studio.

Gaga sported a sweater dress, a pair of shin-high, lace-up chunky heels and black sunglasses in the dimly lit room. She captioned the photos with a black heart and a music note emoji, and that was enough to get the Little Monsters buzzing over new music.

When Beyoncé, 42, released “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” during Super Bowl LVIII (while subsequently announcing Renaissance Act II), fans noticed similarities between Bey’s teaser video and the end of the “Telephone” video.

They also noticed that Gaga entered prison in the “Telephone” video on February 11, the same day that Beyoncé announced her new album. Despite that, Gaga did not join the star-studded list of collaborators, including Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, on Beyonce’s new album Cowboy Carter, which was released Friday, March 29.