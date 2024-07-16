The United States national anthem is, within the singing community, considered one of the hardest songs to perform. Some celebrities have certifiably slayed their live renditions of the tune, while others missed the mark.

In July 2024, country star Ingrid Andress went viral for her unique take on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which she performed ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby in Texas that year. Social media was abuzz with fans critiquing her voice — and even some of the baseball players could be seen apparently holding back laughter. (Andress did not immediately react to the online chatter.)

On the other end of the spectrum, Whitney Houston performed the song at Super Bowl XXV, which took place in Tampa, Florida, in 1991. The late musician’s version of the tune is legendary and often hailed as one of the best renditions ever over the years. Houston’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was so beloved that it was released as a charity single to raise money for soldiers fighting in the Persian Gulf War and their families.

These two national anthem performances aren’t the only ones that have kept America feeling patriotic. Keep scrolling for the most memorable renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner”:

Ingrid Andress

In July 2024, Andress took the field at Arlington’s Globe Life Field in Texas to kick off the MLB Home Run Derby — won by Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández — and her rendition “The Star-Spangled Banner” received questionable reviews.

Troy Kotsur

The CODA star made headlines for his inspiring ASL performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. “Hell yes, I’m in,” the actor said upon finding out the game was to be held in his native Arizona, he recalled to Variety at the time.

Lady Gaga

Little Monsters saluted their country when Lady Gaga slayed President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Not only will her outfit go down in history, but so will her performance.

Fergie

Fergie’s national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game went viral — and not in a good way. She stood center court at the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” and eventually apologized for the flop.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she shared in a statement at the time. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Beyoncé

In January 2013, the singer celebrated the inauguration of former President Barack Obama with a showstopping performance of the national anthem.

Whitney Houston

Houston’s 1991 performance at the Super Bowl was one of the more memorable ones.

“If you were there, you could feel the intensity,” she recalled of the moment during an interview, referencing the Gulf War. “I could see the fear, the hope, the intensity, the prayers going up, you know, and I just feel like this is the moment. And it was hope.”

Roseanne Barr

The comedian sang the national anthem at a San Diego Padres game in 1990 and received a barrage of hate comments at the time. Former President George H.W. Bush famously referred to her rendition as “disgraceful.” When looking back at the moment years later, Barr explained what really went down.

“I was singing in my act at the time — and I am a good singer — I was flattered and fully intended to sing a good version of the song,” she told The Washington Post in July 2015, explaining that she “started too high” and it went downhill from there.

Jimi Hendrix

The legendary musician performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Woodstock in August 1969, and it has since become one of the most famous renditions of the song.