Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby — and it was a performance that few will forget.

Monday, July 15, brought out all of Major League Baseball’s power hitters, but Home Run Derby winner Teoscar Hernández was hardly the name on everybody’s lips. Andress, 32, is a budding country star who quickly went viral as the spectators at Arlington’s Globe Life Field in Texas were visibly confused by her take on “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

One X user quipped that “she united America” with her shaky performance of the tune. “Definitely one of the anthems of all time,” another social media user stated.

Even some of the baseball players couldn’t hold back their reactions, with Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm appearing to hold back laughter in a clip that’s also gone viral.

Andress has yet to respond to the backlash from her performance, but she seemed unbothered as she promoted her upcoming new song via social media on Monday.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Andress:

1. She’s a Michigan Native

Andress is originally from Southfield, Michigan, but grew up in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The singer was homeschooled with her four siblings — three sisters and a brother — for most of her life.

“We had a really large family, it was people everywhere,” she told Flaunt magazine in September 2023. “I snowboarded a lot and played piano, it was a really chill childhood actually.”

She later attended Rock Canyon High School before briefly going to Berklee College of Music. She’s since moved to Nashville.

2. She Has a Baseball Background

Andress singing at an MLB event isn’t really a major surprise considering who her father is. The singer’s dad, Brad Andress, was a professional baseball coach for the Colorado Rockies.

3. She’s a Grammy-Nominated Artist

Ingrid refers to herself as a “4-time Grammy losing singer songwriter” in her Instagram bio. In 2021, she was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Country Song for “More Hearts Than Mine” and Best Country Album for Lady Like. Two years later, she nabbed her fourth nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Wishful Drinking,” a collaboration with Sam Hunt.

4. She’s a Country Singer — Kind Of

“I guess some would call me country, I just write about my real thoughts and feelings,” Ingrid explained to Flaunt. Andress has found most of her success in the country music scene.

5. She’s Written a Major Song

The musician cowrote the 2017 song “Boys,” which was performed by Charli XCX. Ingrid also covered the tune for the deluxe version of her Lady Like album.