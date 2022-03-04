Kourtney Kardashian My Sex Fast With Travis Barker Made Everything Better

Abstinence makes the heart grow fonder. Kourtney Kardashian is a firm believer in her and fiancé Travis Barker’s recent sex fast.

“Oh, my God, it was crazy,” the 42-year-old reality star told Bustle in an interview published on Thursday, March 3. “But it actually made everything better.”

The Poosh founder noted that when the couple reconnected things were hotter than ever. “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good,” she added.

The duo, who got engaged in October 2021, took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which aims to draw toxins out of the body.

According to Healthline, the cleanse can focus on everything from sex fasting to dietary adjustments to switching up lifestyle practices, including adding massages and meditation into one’s daily routine.

Kardashian hinted that her work with Poosh — and the personal stories that inspire some of the site’s topics — will be a bigger part of her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

“People are always using my quote where I say, ‘Working is not my top priority; it never will be,’” the former E! personality told the outlet. “And it’s kind of true. Like, I want to work to the place where I’m happy. Right now, I’m actually working more than I have [on Poosh].”

The California native, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, noted that she is very hands on with her website and its content.

She said that while the vertical talks a lot about “vibrators and porn,” she recently pitched a story about the other side of one’s sex life. “What about people who are just so into each other and don’t need any of that? Like, should we write a story on that?” Kardashian recalled asking her team.

The University of Arizona alum and Barker, 46, haven’t been shy about their relationship since Us Weekly confirmed their romance in January 2021. In fact, the couple pack on the PDA while out on dates and via their social media accounts.

While the twosome did briefly abstain from sex for their cleanse, they are already preparing to adding a baby to their blended family. The Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The insider noted that Kardashian is “trying to get there in a natural way,” but she is also “looking at IVF” in case things aren’t as easy this time around.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the source added.

