Proud wife. Travis Barker honored his late friend Taylor Hawkins by jamming alongside the Foo Fighters at their tribute concert in London — and Kourtney Kardashian was in awe of her man the entire time.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared an Instagram carousel of backstage photos on Saturday, September 3, alongside an eagle-emoji caption. In the snaps, Kardashian and Barker, 46, held hands before he hit the stage.

“Thank you for joining me on such a special night 🦅. I love you, my wife,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote via Instagram comment, praising the reality TV star.

Ever the proud tour spouse, Kardashian even shared glimpses of Barker’s Wembley Stadium performance via her Instagram Story.

The Foo Fighters — led by Dave Grohl — held a tribute concert for their late drummer, who died earlier this year, on Saturday. In Hawkins’ place, several special guests sat in on the drum kit. Barker, for his part, joined the group for “Monkey Wrench” and “The Pretender.”

“TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER 🦅,” the “All the Small Things” artist captioned Instagram footage of his set at the time.

Hawkins, an original member of the Foo Fighters, died in March at the age of 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a Twitter statement on March 25. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins — who is survived by wife Allison Hawkins and children Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh — was since memorialized by several of his celebrity pals, including the Barker Wellness Co. founder.

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette],” Barker — who wed the Kardashians star in May — wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

He added: “Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace.”

Saturday’s tribute show was streamed live on Paramount and YouTube. A second performance is scheduled later this month in Los Angeles.

“Tonight we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f–king night for a gigantic f–king person,” Grohl, 53, told the London crowd. “So, sing and dance and laugh and cry and f–king scream and make some f–king noise, so he can hear us right now.”

Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more musical icons joined the star-studded lineup on Saturday.

“So, this collection of friends, family and musicians, this is all brought together by him, and we’re all connected here today by that one guy, bringing musicians that have never met, musicians that have never played together, all in one place at one time with all of you beautiful people, so make some f–king noise for Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl noted during the show.