Balancing rock ’n’ roll and parenthood. Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer for the Foo Fighters, had figured out how to manage his busy rocker lifestyle while raising his three children before his death.

“It’s always go, go, go,” the Texas native previously told Billboard in November 2019. “Plus, I have a wife and three kids.”

The “Everlong” musician married Alison Hawkins in 2005 before they welcomed three children: Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

“I almost called [my solo album] Tales From Suburban Hell,” he told the outlet at the time. “Because it has a lot to do with being a 47-year-old man with a family who never thought he would be in that position. When I was 25, I never thought, ‘I’m going to be a suburban dad someday.’ But that’s what I am, so I can’t write about being young and going to clubs, and I’m not very political. It’s all sort of tongue-in-cheek though.”

Despite being a part of the legendary music group since 1997, Taylor remained down-to-earth as he focused on raising his family.

“So many people use that silly term [of ‘rockstar]’,” he recalled to Billboard. “Yeah, I’m a musician, but that doesn’t make me above anyone else. A friend said to me the other day, ‘You can get away with anything because you’re a rock star.’ Bull c–p, man. Those rules don’t apply as soon as I walk through the front door of my house.”

The “I Really Blew It” performer even frequently cited his little ones as a source of musical inspiration through the years.

“‘Middle Child’ is about my middle child [daughter Annabelle],” Taylor explained in an October 2019 Instagram video ahead of the single’s release. “There was also a song on the [Get the Money] record called ‘Son of Mine,’ which got [cut] because my son [Oliver] said if I put that out, he’ll punch me in the face [because] it was kind of soft and sweet.”

The “Crossed the Line” crooner continued: “He said, ‘If you’re going to make a song about me, it’s got to be heavy.’ … I was recording that day and my [daughter] said, ‘You wrote a song about him, you have to write a song about me!’ So, ‘Middle Child’ is the song about my middle child. She’s my little twin and I love her so much and I’m happy to have a song about her on the record.”

Amid the Foo Fighters’ March 2022 tour in South America, Taylor died at age 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” a statement on the Foo Fighters official Twitter page read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

