Ready for the start of something new! Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker are on the same page when it comes to expanding their family.

“They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The insider adds that Hudgens, 34, has “no doubt” that the baseball player, 26, will make a great dad.

The couple quietly got engaged in late December 2022 after more than two years of dating. The High School Musical star shared an Instagram photo of her diamond ring in February, shortly after news of their engagement broke.

Later that month, the Spring Breakers actress shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to her fiancé. “Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine’s Day❤️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Tucker kissing her on the cheek.

“Forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️,” the athlete wrote in the comments.

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Shortly before the sighting, the Disney Channel alum opened up about what she was looking for in a partner.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I am not picky, really. … I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

The California native’s candid comments came less than one year after Us confirmed she had split from Austin Butler after nearly nine years of dating. During a September 2022 interview with Nylon, Hudgens hinted at her relationship with the Elvis star, 31, as well as her past romance with Zac Efron, whom she dated from 2006 to 2010.

“The public only sees so much,” she said at the time. “I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

The Princess Switch actress also recalled meeting Tucker via Zoom. “I’m not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes,” she told Nylon. “I don’t think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I’d be like, ‘This is where I’ll meet my person.’ I just showed up and I was like, ‘Who the f—k is that?'”

Although Hudgens admitted that she once “thought I would be married at 25,” she’s still on track with her plans for motherhood. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it,” she shared.

