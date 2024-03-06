Vanessa Hudgens Slams Rude Pregnancy Speculation

Vanessa Hudgens heard the speculation that she was pregnant, and she’s not here for it.

“I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,’” Hudgens, 35, said on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “She Pivots” podcast.

During her October 2023 bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado, Hudgens took to the comments section of her Instagram post to set the record straight, writing, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

In reflecting back on the speculation on Wednesday, Hudgens said, “I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”

Hudgens continued by referencing the “four agreements” for women, saying, “One of them is don’t make assumptions … in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”

“We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well,” she said.

The High School Musical alum made her relationship with now-husband Cole Tucker, Instagram official in February 2021. After getting engaged in December 2022, the pair tied the knot one year later in Mexico.

“I knew that it was our place,” Hudgens told Vogue at the time about their destination wedding. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Before exchanging vows, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome hoped to expand their family in the future. “They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” the insider said in June 2023, adding that Hudgens has “no doubt” that Tucker, 27, would be a great father.

Prior to her relationship with Tucker, Hudgens was in a relationship with Austin Butler for nine years. (Us confirmed their split in 2020.)

During Wednesday’s podcast episode, Hudgens said she felt like “so much” of her “character was built” from her breakups.

“I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married,” she shared.

Hudgens noted that the heartbreak pushed her “to the right person,” which she said she’s “so grateful for.” After gushing about Tucker, she added, “he’s just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”