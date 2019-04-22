Did Troy and Gabrielle fight offscreen more than they did onscreen? Vanessa Hudgens spoke candidly about her relationship with her High School Musical costar Zac Efron for the first time in years.

“It started off really organically,” the 30-year-old actress began on the “Awards Chatter” podcast, released on Monday, April 22. “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. … I had someone to lean on.”

Hudgens and Efron, 31, started dating after meeting on the set of the Disney Channel original movie in 2006. The Princess Switch star admitted that the twosome got into a fight during rehearsals for one of the three HSM movies, much to director and choreographer Kenny Ortega’s dismay.

“I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals, and I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, ‘Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right now?’” Hudgens explained. “I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do and we sorted it all out.”

She added: “I think because I was so young, having that relationship stabilized me.”

While Hudgens and Efron stayed a couple during the filming of High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, they called it quits in 2010. It didn’t take long for the Second Act actress to move on with longtime love Austin Butler, but Efron was linked to several costars before he started seeing his current girlfriend, Olympian Sarah Bro. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in March.

Back in her Disney days, Hudgens also made headiness after naked photos of her leaked in 2007. She spoke about the incident on Monday, admitting she was “mortified” and “terrified.”

“As a young woman, you’re figuring yourself out too. I have no regrets, but it was definitely a time where I hid out even more,” Hudgens explained. “There were probably 30 paparazzi stumbling over each other to try and get the shot [outside my hotel room]. … It was just one of those times where I was just like, ‘I want to die.’… It felt very unfair.”

