He’s back! Amid Kanye West’s ongoing social media drama in which he shared a slate of anti-Pete Davidson messages, the comedian has created a shiny new account of his own.

While the Saturday Night Live star, 28, has yet to post anything via his new Instagram page, a verified profile in his name was created on the platform on Wednesday, February 16. The @pmd account does not currently have a profile picture nor is following any accounts at the time of publication.

Several days earlier, the 44-year-old Yeezy designer made headlines after he slammed Davidson — who’s been dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, since October 2021 —in a series of now-deleted messages.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” West captioned an alleged text message exchange on Sunday, February 13, referencing his four children with the 41-year-old Skims founder. (The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

Davidson, for his part, allegedly wrote via a text shared by West: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West continued, doubling down on their feud and referred to the New York native as “Skete” instead of his given name.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” the Illinois native wrote on Sunday.

After the “Heartless” rapper asked his followers to yell “Kimye forever” at the Big Time Adolescence star, Kardashian allegedly asked him to promote peace.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 15. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

Davidson has taken the “mature route” amid the drama, a source told Us Weekly earlier this week. “Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” the insider added. “He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

The Dirt star has kept his personal life relatively private after shuttering his previous social media accounts in December 2018. At the time, Davidson posted an unsettling message surrounding his mental health. Shortly after fans were concerned about his wellbeing, the New York Police Department confirmed Davidson was safe, per Variety, before his account was deleted.

