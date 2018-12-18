Supporting his friend. Machine Gun Kelly rushed to New York City on Saturday, December 15, to be by his pal Pete Davidson’s side after the Saturday Night Live star’s alarming Instagram post, and now the rapper is speaking out.

Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker), 28, gave an update on the comedian while leaving AOL’s Build Series in NYC on Monday, December 17, and he chose his words wisely. “It’s just a weird time for us all right now, man,” he told TMZ.

The rapper sprang into action after the 25-year-old comedian raised red flags by writing a disturbing message on social media on Saturday. “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

The “Bad Things” musician tweeted in response, “im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.” Kelly was later seen with the Set It Up actor following his brief stint on SNL, in which he only appeared twice — once as Rami Malek in a prerecorded segment about celebrities auditioning to host the 2019 Oscars and once to introduce Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon’s performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Kelly wasn’t the only one who rushed to Davidson’s side over the weekend, however. A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Ariana Grande, the comic’s ex-fiancée, showed up to NBC Studios in the wake of his post, but Davidson refused to see her.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” the “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, tweeted at the time, suggesting that she was outside the SNL studios. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” The tweet has since been deleted.

The New York Police Department also confirmed to Us Weekly that officers “made a wellness check” on Davidson and successfully “made contact with him.”

