Miley Cyrus is no stranger to wearing a statement-making outfit, and her Saturday, December 15, performance on Saturday Night Live was no exception.

The 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” songstress was joined by Mark Ronson during the hit variety show to belt out a rendition of their song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” and beyond her vocals, Cyrus’ outfit was all the rage.

Cyrus wore a silver, glitter two-piece with the zipper of her jacket completely open, showing off her washboard abs, but all eyes were a few inches up. The “Party in the U.S.A” singer risked a potential nip slip for the performance — and Twitter users went wild for both that and the vocals of the Tennessee native.

“Miley Cyrus, love her voice and don’t mind at all that she has no shirt on, love the jacket!” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Ok @nbcsnl is making me fall in love with @MileyCyrus And I was miley hater, I must confess. But her raw voice in all its talent. Is making me a fan And I’m for it. Keep it up miley.”

Other viewers had a more comical reaction to the Hannah Montana alum defying the odds of a wardrobe malfunction, writing, “Ok @MileyCyrus – America has one question. What brand of double-stick tape is that? #magic #stickysituation #snl.”

Another chimed in: “Miley was making me miss my younger perkier days She needs endorcements [sic] from that double stick tape company.”

Scroll down to see the best responses to Cyrus’ risqué outfit and stunning vocals.

Censor guy sitting at the button during the Miley Cyrus performance like…#SNL pic.twitter.com/VidBHr1TkQ — Eric (@Eh102267) December 16, 2018

Miley Cyrus's nipples are holding on that jacket the way my soul is holding onto my sanity. #SNL pic.twitter.com/DtApfMW3Mp — The Shea One (@Shea_Eqx) December 16, 2018

@MileyCyrus I was so entrance by her voice, I didn’t even realize she wasn’t wear a shirt! #snl #vibes — Alexis (@palexis091) December 16, 2018

Miley Cyrus was amazing. Her SNL performance with shirt wide open was so great. Love you Miley. — Deanna Sims (@DeannadsSims) December 16, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!