Kanye West added fuel to the fire when he reshared an article claiming that Corey Gamble recently cheated on Kris Jenner while out at a club.

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22 😵😵😵😬😬😬🐐,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 18, alongside a screenshot of Hollywood Unlocked’s story about the alleged scandal. (Us Weekly has reached out for comments about the alleged cheating, which Gamble has yet to address.)

West quickly deleted the social media post on Friday as he continues to deal with his divorce drama with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The pair split in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, but have yet to finalize their divorce. In recent months, the Grammy winner has slammed the Skims founder, 41, for her parenting style and objected to Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single by the court.

The Yeezy designer’s brief Instagram post about Gamble came two days after a video first surfaced of a woman making out with a man who appeared to be the 41-year-old tour manager. However, the dark video doesn’t clearly show the man’s identity.

Eagle-eyed fans claim the mystery girl from the clip is OnlyFans model Yamile. The party scene was allegedly meant to be uploaded to OnlyFans, but was instead posted to the woman’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 16, and later reshared by multiple fan accounts.

The video was posted just two days after Gamble was seen celebrating Valentine’s Day with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, and a group of her close friends.

Lori Loughlin, Tamara Gustavson and Kym Douglas all attended the intimate dinner at Jenner’s house on Monday, February 14. During the event, the group posed for photos with Gamble.

The momager has been dating the former security guard since 2014, following her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

Us confirmed in October 2013 that the former spouses, who share daughter Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, had separated after 22 years of marriage. The twosome finalized their divorce in 2016.

Kris’ relationship with Gamble continued to flourish in the years that followed, despite the pair’s age difference.

“Kris and Corey are doing great, and Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2019. “He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her.”

Seven months later, the former E! personality gushed over her sex life with Gamble in a bonus clip from season 18 of the family’s reality show.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me because I’m always ‘in the mood,’” Kris explained in the video. “I don’t think it’s normal.”

The California native described her man as a “walking, talking Luther Vandross song,” which she explained made it hard to contain her excitement over how attracted she was to him.

“He is so sexy always and all I wanna do is, like, ‘Cue the music,’” she added.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!