Kris Jenner may have been surprised when she saw son-in-law Kanye West drag her on Twitter in recent weeks.

“Kris has had a great relationship with Kanye,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that 64-year-old momager “wants to support” both West, 43, and her daughter Kim Kardashian as they work through their struggles.

While the rapper has made headlines for his social media activity, including alleging his mother-in-law and wife wanted to “lock” him up for controversial comments he made at his presidential campaign rally and referring to Jenner as “Kris Jung-Un,” West’s recent behavior is just one reason his marriage may be in trouble, per a source.

“Kim is not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce,” the source said. “Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work but in recent months it has looked way less likely.”

Kardashian was spotted having a tense conversation with West in Wyoming on Monday, July 27, one week after his since-deleted Twitter rant. According to the source, the KKW Beauty CEO is worried about West’s battle with bipolar disorder.

“There is no conversation about divorce until he’s able to be in a better mental space,” the source said, noting that Kardashian and West were seeing each other “about once every five weeks” prior to his recent struggles. “When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is.”

Kardashian and West, who wed in 2014, share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. After revealing at his rally that the couple discussed ending Kardashian’s first pregnancy, the Yeezy designer tweeted that he’s been trying to divorce her two years. He subsequently publicly apologized to his wife.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West tweeted on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Later that day, West was spotted at a hospital near his ranch.

“Kanye has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately. He has been surrounded by a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed,” a source told Us. “Kanye decided to go to the hospital to get checked out. Upon his arrival, Kanye decided he’d rather be seen at home. He headed back to his home — an ambulance followed. Kanye was treated and his doctor says his vitals are normal. He’s feeling much better.”