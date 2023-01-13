Kim Kardashian appears to be taking a page from sister Khloé Kardashian’s playbook as Kanye West’s new relationship makes headlines.

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” a since-deleted Instagram Story shared by the 42-year-old reality star in the early hours of Friday, January 13, read.

Kardashian subsequently posted two more quotes that she didn’t remove.

“Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” one quote reads.

The second post states: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

TMZ spotted West, 45, dining with a woman at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, January 9, later identifying her to be Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The twosome were seen holding hands and days later, the outlet reported that they had a “private ceremony to celebrate their love.” While the rapper was seen wearing a wedding band on Sunday, January 8, in Los Angeles, the couple does not appear to have filed for a marriage certificate.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The twosome share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

In the two years following their breakup, the former spouses have gone through a series of ups and downs. In addition to West repeatedly slamming Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, he accused her of not coparenting fairly. When the Grammy winner came under fire for a series of antisemitic comments last year, some fans were upset with the Kardashians star’s silence. She opened up about the tense situation in a revealing interview last month.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022, adding that she is “holding on by a thread.”

She continued: “I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunch time. I hear what is being talked about.”

Kardashian agreed that it’s a “full-time job” to protect her four children from some of West’s antics.

“But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she said. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”