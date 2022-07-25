Unflinchingly honest. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemingly given fans some candid insight into their personal lives over the years with the help of cryptic posts and quotes.

“You can be a good person with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ked up,'” the Good American cofounder shared via her Instagram Story in May 2018, just weeks after news broke that the Chicago Bulls player had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. At the time, Thompson was photographed kissing a mystery woman at a New York City club. The basketball star was also filmed packing on the PDA with two different women at a Washington, D.C. hookah bar in October 2017 — one month after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Kardashian gave birth to True on April 12, 2018, with the Canada native present in the delivery room. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Kardashian wrote via Twitter two months later, defending her decision to stay with Thompson. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The pair split in February 2019, and news broke soon after that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to address the breakup — and the makeout — via her Instagram Story at the time. “Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” read a quote she shared. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special. – They should be treasured, not broken.”

Despite their rocky history, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson had rekindled their romance after spending months in quarantine together during the COVID-19 crisis. They amicably called it quits the following June.

In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols sued the former Cleveland Cavaliers player for child support, claiming that she got pregnant after they hooked up in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian. Us exclusively confirmed that Nichols had given birth to son Theo in December 2021, and Thompson confirmed that he is the child’s father one month later. (He also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” Kardashian pointedly wrote via Instagram in January 2022.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author confessed that she had been blindsided by the lawsuit during a June 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” Kardashian told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Thompson and Kardashian are expecting their second child together, a son, via surrogate. The baby was conceived in November 2021. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us about the pair’s strained relationship ahead of the baby’s arrival. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

