Khloé Kardashian knows how she’d like to be treated. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 26, declaring that just because you’re a good person, it doesn’t mean people can take advantage of it.

“You can be a good person with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ked up,” the reality TV star’s post read. Kardashian shared the quote after it was revealed last month that her boyfriend, Tristan Thomspon, had been unfaithful to her while she was expecting their first child together.

The Good American founder, 33, has recently been sharing other inspirational messages on Instagram. She posted one on Thursday, May 24, about good things coming after being “patient long enough.”

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the message read. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

She previously shared another quote about clearing the air. “Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy,” the May 17 post read. “One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also tweeted about kindness the day before. “You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” she wrote. “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

The pair welcomed their daughter, True, on April 12, just two days after the news of Thompson’s cheating surfaced. Various publications shared videos and photos of the NBA star, 27, getting close to multiple women. The couple have since been spotted out together on several occasions, and a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they are “fully back together.” But things aren’t all good between them.

“Khloé and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” another source close to Kardashian told Us exclusively on Friday, May 25. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

