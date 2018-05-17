Khloé Kardashian has become a glossary of inspirational quotes. The reality star shared more cryptic messages on her Instagram Thursday, May 17 — this time about healing and communication.

The first post on her Instagram Story reads, “Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.”

“Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy,” the second photo says. “One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out.”

The pics appear to be screenshots of quotes, rather than original musings. One day earlier, Kardashian, 33, cryptically tweeted about regret and kindness.

“You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Twitter Wednesday, May 16.

She continued: “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

Kardashian kept the positivity flowing on her Instagram Story, sharing a quote similar to the ones she posted on Thursday. “Being around negative people used to drain me,” the photo read. “Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”

The Revenge Body host has limited her public comments to mostly non-controversial topics since boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. (The 27-year-old NBA player was caught being unfaithful with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant.) Instead, the new mom has focused on her 1-month-old daughter, True.

Kardashian shared the first video of her baby girl on Saturday, May 12. She later compared her little one to Thompson. “Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” she tweeted. “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild.”

The Good American founder also celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13. She posted snaps of floral arrangements she received and a sleeping True on her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “I feel so loved.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!