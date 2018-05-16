Positive vibes only. Khloé Kardashian tweeted some cryptic messages about regret on Wednesday, May 16.

“You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Twitter.

When a fan wrote back, “Unless they’re ungrateful for it,” Kardashian responded: “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

The Revenge Body host also shared a screenshot of a meme calling out negative people on her Instagram Story Tuesday, May 15. “Being around negative people used to drain me,” the meme reads. “Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”

The 33-year-old reality star’s cheery outlook on life comes two weeks after Us Weekly reported she was “fully back together” with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal. The pair welcomed daughter True on April 12, just days after news broke that the athlete had been unfaithful with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author feels “the whole world is against Tristan,” a source told Us earlier this month. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé,” the insider continued. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared the first video of her 1-month-old baby girl on Instagram Saturday, May 12. She later addressed how much True looks like her father. “Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” the new mom tweeted on Saturday.

She added: “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

