In her own words, Khloé Kardashian was “pissed” when she found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her while she was nine months pregnant — but she didn’t let that stop him from coming to the delivery room for the arrival of their daughter, True.

“I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, tweeted on Sunday, November 4, as the athlete’s cheating scandal played out on the E! reality series.

“I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness!” she continued. “Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

Kardashian explained that becoming a mom was the “only thought” that crossed her mind when she went to the hospital in April.

“I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love,” she tweeted, referencing her now-6-month-old daughter. “I chose to mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years!”

Looking back now, the Revenge Body host admitted that she “was in shock” about the news of Thompson’s infidelity.

“I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything,” she wrote. “True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, had been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women. The reality star gave birth to True days after the news broke.

Nearly seven months later, there are still a few bumps in the road. “Khloe’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Us in October. “She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

