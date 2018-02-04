Khloé Kardashian can’t wait to meet her little “love bug” — so much that she doesn’t seem to mind that she is having trouble sleeping!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, tweeted in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 4, about her baby-to-be. She shared a screenshot of a tip from the pregnancy app What To Expect that read, “Insomnia affects a whopping 78% of pregnant women. So you may be sleep-deprived, but you’re not alone.”

The things no one tells you hehe At least I'll be good at the no sleep thing. I am so excited to meet our little love bug ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7NxOeLTdaH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 4, 2018

In response, she tweeted: “The things no one tells you hehe At least I’ll be good at the no sleep thing. I am so excited to meet our little love bug.”

When a pregnant fan agreed that “insomnia is real” and mentioned she’s “been up since 3am,” Kardashian replied, “Im sorry love!! I’ve been up since 230. It’s crazy but we aren’t alone.” She also told a fan she would look into using a lavender spray to help her sleep and remarked she never knew how common insomnia during pregnancy was.

The Good American founder has been super outspoken about how she is handling pregnancy, the highs and the lows — including asking paparazzi to respect her in a tweet on January 28: “Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It’s the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Strong Looks Better Naked author finally confirmed she is pregnant in December on Instagram.

