Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Split

Back on? Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly reconciled after splitting one year ago.

Rumors that the former couple were giving their relationship another try began swirling on social media after they were both spotted out and about in Manhattan on April 5.

“TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND LILY ROSE DEPP WERE SEEN TOGETHER IM SO HAPPY,” one fan wrote via Twitter alongside a blurry shot of a couple perceived to be the pair. One day later, InTouch reported that the pair were back together and keeping their relationship low key.

Us Weekly reported that the King costars had split in April 2020 after breaking the news they were together in October 2018.

”They were pretty playful and flirty with each other,” an onlooker told Us when the relationship was fresh, noting that the young Hollywood pair looked like “a new young couple in love.”

The duo were last publicly photographed together in September 2019 when they were spotted kissing on a boat in Italy.

The Dune actor, 25, noted in October 2020 that he was embarrassed when the intimate photos became public.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he told GQ at the time. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

While the pair most often chose to keep their relationship private, the Call Me by Your Name actor did reference his supposed girlfriend, 21, at the 2019 Golden Globes.

After Access Hollywood asked the star if he’d be meeting up with Depp after the awards, Chalamet commented, “I’m here with my mom.”

The reporter prodded, noting that, “Lily makes you speechless,” to which the Oscar nominee laughed and replied, “Yeah.”

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, was previously linked to British model Ash Stymest. Chalamet, for his part, was most recently tied to actress Eiza González, who he was spotted packing on the PDA with during a June 2020 Mexico getaway.