Turning up the heat! Timothée Chalamet couldn’t keep his hands off Eiza González while the pair vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 24, and González, 30, were spotted hanging out in a hot tub on Saturday, June 20, in photos obtained by Just Jared. Chalamet wrapped his arms around the Baby Driver actress from behind and the twosome later shared a kiss. The Lady Bird star wore an orange pair of swimming trunks while González donned a yellow bikini.

Days later, Chalamet and González were spotted flirting and kissing by a pool on Tuesday, June 23. The steamy vacation comes just two months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Little Women actor had split from Lily-Rose Depp after more than a year of dating.

González, for her part, was seen getting “pretty flirtatious” with Jeremy Renner at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami in February. The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star made headlines on Wednesday, June 24, after photos resurfaced of González wearing blackface in 2007 while appearing in the Mexican soap opera Lola, Érase Una Vez.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating,” the Mexico native told Us in a statement. “As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will — and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation.”

González also came under fire for dressing in traditional geisha attire in the past. “The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup,” the Godzilla vs. King star continued. “It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”

The Alita: Battle Angel star added that she would “never intentionally participate” in anything that would “cause harm or distress to another person.”