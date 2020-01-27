Baby No. 2 hasn’t yet arrived yet but Jenna Dewan is already thinking of the future. During a new episode of Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez‘s “He Said, Ella Dijo” podcast, the dancer, 39, opens up about her second pregnancy and whether or not she wants to have more than two children.

“I do like people pregnant,” the Flirty Dancing host says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot. … but I like to be pregnant, I’m pretty good.”

Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. In September 2019, she revealed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Winter, 43, and Sanchez, 46, ask Dewan if she’s planning to have even more kids after the second baby arrives — and the former World of Dance host isn’t sure how to answer.

“This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me,” the Soundtrack star revealed. “I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

Earlier this month, the pro dancer opened up about how her daughter is handling the new pregnancy.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” she told reporters at the time. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song? And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’”

She added: “She’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Listen to Dewan’s full episode of the “He Said, Ella Dijo” podcast tonight, Monday, January 27.