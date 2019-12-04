



Jenna Dewan has got that pregnancy glow!posted a picture of his girlfriend cradling her bare baby bump for her 39th birthday on Tuesday, December 3.

“This woman,” the Tony winner, 44, captioned the photo of Dewan, who also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. “What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart. The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments.”

The Broadway star went on to write, “Through it all, I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with. I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise. I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!”

In the sweet shot, the former World of Dance host sat in bed with a smile, showing off her stomach in a white crop top.

News broke in September that the pair are expecting their first child together. The actress opened up about her pregnancy symptoms on Monday, December 1, telling Extra: “In the beginning, I was a little sick. A lot sick, a lot sick. But now I’m good. … I’m really happy.” That being said, the Connecticut native is “definitely tired” as she awaits her little one’s arrival.

Us Weekly confirmed her and the actor’s relationship in October 2018, six months after Dewan and Tatum, also 39, announced their split. Last month, the Gracefully You author gushed over her boyfriend for his 44th birthday.

“The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you,” the dancer wrote on Instagram in October. “I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee!”