Showered with love! Jenna Dewan celebrated her boyfriend, Steve Kazee‘s 44th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, October 30.

“The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you,” the former World of Dance host, 38, captioned a series of photos of Kazee. “I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry).”

Dewan began dating the Tony winner following her April 2018 split from her estranged husband, Channing Tatum. Dewan and Kazee are expecting their first child together. She already shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Tatum, 39.

The actress exclusively told Us Weekly on Day 2 of the Power Women Summit on Friday, October 25, how motherhood made her feel more confident in herself.

“I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep, with any amount of stressors in life,” Dewan told Us. “[When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.”

Earlier this month, Kazee explained to Us his emotions as he prepares for his first child.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” Kazee said at the time. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Dewan and Kazee may have started dating last year, but the Take the Lead star told Us on Thursday, October 24, that she had a deep connection with him years before their relationship became romantic.

“He was in a show called Once on Broadway, seven years ago, and I went to see the show, and I was blown away by him and his talent, crying my eyes out,” Dewan recalled. “And I took my mom, and we got to meet him. ‘Oh, my God, you were amazing!’”

Dewan added that their meeting “stuck” with her after all that time. “Years later, I’m single and everything’s different and he reached out to me,” she told Us. “He was like, ‘I never forgot meeting you.’ That was a really cool moment. Like, I say all the time, ‘The universe works in very mysterious wonderful ways.’”