Why Jenna Dewan Cried Her Eyes Out the Day She Met Steve Kazee Years Ago





Steve Kazee last year following her April 2018 split from Channing Tatum , but she actually met the actor years earlier — and he had her crying her eyes out, as the Resident actress revealed on Thursday, October 24.

Dewan, 38, opened up about her origin story with Kazee, 43, when she attended The Moms & Hatchimals By Spin Master’s Mamarazzi event in celebration of her new book, Gracefully You, at Gerber Group’s Mr. Purple in New York City on Thursday.

“He was in a show called Once on Broadway, seven years ago, and I went to see the show, and I was blown away by him and his talent, crying my eyes out,” Dewan told Us Weekly and other reporters at the event. “And I took my mom, and we got to meet him. ‘Oh, my God, you were amazing!’”

The former World of Dance host added that the encounter with her future boyfriend “stuck” with her. “Years later, I’m single and everything’s different and he reached out to me,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘I never forgot meeting you.’ That was a really cool moment. Like I say all the time, ‘The universe works in very mysterious wonderful ways.’”

Dewan is expecting a child with the Tony winner, and he’s also is also helping her navigate the logistics of coparenting Everly, her 6-year-old daughter with Tatum.

“We’re figuring it out,” she said of her coparenting arrangement with the Magic Mike star, 39. “I mean, I’m really lucky, too, that I have, like, an incredible partner with Steve.”

In Gracefully You, Dewan delved into her split from Tatum and her reconnection with Kazee. “When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she wrote of the Shameless actor. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago. Those stories you hear of seeing someone and feeling an insane remembrance that just sticks with you? Well, I had it happen, despite the odds.”