Jenna Dewan Explains How Becoming a Mother Has ‘Empowered’ Her





A changed woman! Jenna Dewan spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the ways motherhood has strengthened her.

“I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life,” the former World of Dance host, 38, said during Day 2 of the Power Women Summit on Friday, October 25. “[When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.”

The Step Up star, who shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, announced in September that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Tony winner, 43, told Us exclusively earlier this month. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Dewan, though, is “not as nervous” ahead of her little one’s arrival as she was the first time she was expecting. “The beauty of going through what I’ve gone through prior to this is that now I’m in the zone of like, ‘New chapter, new life,’” she said on Friday, referencing her April split from the actor, 39, “Like, I’m excited. I’m not in the stress of it.”

Part of that comes from Kazee’s support, the dancer went on to explain. “I have an incredible partner,” she said of the Broadway star. “Steve is, like, amazing. He really just transformed so much in my life. … He’s lovely and he’s supportive, he’s really loving and he’s very empathic. He’s very conscientious, he’s great with Everly and he helps me a lot with the coparenting.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe