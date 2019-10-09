



Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Jessie J took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, to tell the world she’s missing her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum.

“Missing this cuddle machine,” the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, captioned a selfie of herself and Tatum, 39, on her Instagram Story.

Us Weekly confirmed Jessie and the Magic Mike star were a couple in October 2018, six months after Tatum and Dewan split after nine years of marriage. The former couple are parents of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

The songstress and Tatum sparked speculation that they were an item when the 21 Jump Street actor was spotted at the pop star’s concerts in Salt Lake City and Seattle in October 2018.

A source told Us at the time, “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

In September, the duo enjoyed a date at an outdoor screening of Blade Runner at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where they watched the flick on a blanket with candles and friends.

Tatum gave some insight into the playfulness of their relationship with an Instagram post in May. The Alabama native told his Instagram followers that he posted the revealing pic, which was taken by Jessie because he lost a bet to his girlfriend.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again,” Tatum captioned the picture.

Jessie raved about Tatum in an interview with The Times in August.

“Oh, I am very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said at the time. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important.”

She also opened up about the downside of dating as a celebrity. “Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” the vocalist said at the time. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

She added that her past relationships didn’t have as much scrutiny. “I mean, I’ve been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they’re not famous so no one really cares. We’re having a lovely time. And I’m very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy],” Jessie said.

