Jessie J joked in a new interview about her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, opening for her on tour and revealed that she has already met his daughter.

The “Price Tag” singer, 31, opened up about her relationship with the 21 Jump Street star, 39, in an interview with The Times in London.

“Oh, I am very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she told the newspaper in the story published on Saturday, June 15. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important.”

The couple, who were first spotted together in October, have since made their relationship Instagram official with flirtatious posts, but Jessie admitted that the initial reports about them dating were a little stressful as their romance was just beginning.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she admitted. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

The singer is splitting her time between London, where she is a judge on The Voice Kids, and L.A., where her boyfriend lives, and joked with The Times that she has come up with a plan to spend more time with her man.

“I’m thinking about calling my next tour ‘Magic Mike and I’ and having Chan open for me as a stripper,” she said with a laugh. “He’d do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?”

The couple began dating six months after Tatum announced his split from his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan. The couple share a daughter, Everly, 6, who Jessie has already met, saying that she’s “absolutely lovely.”

The Grammy nominee has been open about her infertility issues and was asked by The Times whether that made it hard to meet her boyfriend’s daughter. “God, no!” she replied, adding that she hasn’t given up hope of becoming a mom herself one day.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she said. “I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”

