Getting cheeky! Channing Tatum had a solution for girlfriend Jessie J’s woes after a stress-filled day: a sexy snack!

The Logan Lucky star, 39, flirted with his flame after she shared feelings of being overwhelmed on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J,” she captioned a photo of herself baring her bum in a see-through black dress and thong.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 31, continued: “Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself and then start to cry and then laugh again and cry again. Then need a snack.”

Tatum was quick to respond, asking, “Can I be the snack?” with a raised hand emoji.

Days earlier, the Magic Mike alum and the “Domino” songstress couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a fun outing at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, May 15.

The twosome also gushed over each other on their birthdays, with Jessie J sharing a sweet selfie with her man for his big day in April and Tatum writing a special message for the British star in March.

“You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of the Grammy nominee on Instagram. “You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Tatum split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Everly, in April 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that he had moved on with Jessie J.

