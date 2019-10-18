Big sister pride! Jenna Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, had the best reaction to finding out her mom is pregnant.

“She is so thrilled,” the former World of Dance host, 38, said on a Friday, October 18, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “We told her the news and I knew she’d be happy because she’s been asking for this, but as soon as she found out, she started crying, like, ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

In fact, the little one is so excited that she keeps pulling up the Gracefully You author’s shirt in public. “It’s something I have to work on with her,” the Step Up star admitted. “Everywhere we go, she’s like, ‘There’s a baby in this belly … Don’t you want to touch it?’ She’s so proud.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the actress and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together. While Dewan previously welcomed Everly in 2013 with Channing Tatum ahead of their April 2018 split, this will be the Tony winner’s first child.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” Kazee, 43, told Us exclusively earlier this month. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

The Broadway star went on to tell Us that the Connecticut native is “incredible [and] glowing.”

Her pregnancy has come with its fair share of cravings, though! The dancer wants “nothing but junk food,” she said on Friday. “All I want is 7-Eleven Slurpees or Cheetos, terrible [stuff] and I’m a super healthy eater. I’m vegetarian, all this stuff, and now I’m like give me anything, [even] chips. It’s so bad! I’m 24/7 constantly curbing. I’m not letting myself drink Slurpees every day, but … it’s all I want. At one point, I was like, ‘Maybe the baby just wants this.’”