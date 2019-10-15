



Getting crafty! Pregnant Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, had fun painting pumpkins with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

“My best work,” the former World of Dance host, 38, captioned a Monday, October 14, Instagram Story upload of a small pumpkin with purple pipe cleaners wrapped around the stem. The small squash also featured glued-on googly eyes, a puffy purple nose and a jeweled smile. The Connecticut native went on to post a picture of a foam “ghost taking a selfie.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that and the Broadway star, 43, are expecting their first child together. The dancer welcomed Everly in 2013 with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan captioned her September baby bump debut on Instagram. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Kazee added with a post of his own: “Well… the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude.”

Earlier this month, the Tony winner told Us exclusively that he is “nervous as can be” about becoming a father.

“I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” Kazee explained. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

