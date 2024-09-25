Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Settle Divorce 6 Years After Separating

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s lengthy divorce proceedings have finally come to a close.

Tatum, 44, and Dewan, 43, submitted a proposed judgment outlining the terms of their divorce settlement on Wednesday, September 25, Dewan’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly. A mandatory settlement conference is scheduled for October 3.

Details of the settlement have not been made public, but The Daily Mail, who broke the news, reported that Dewan and Tatum agreed to resolve any future custody disagreements privately with a judge. The exes share daughter Everly, 11. Us Weekly has reached out to Tatum for comment.

The agreement comes more than six years after the former couple announced their separation in April 2018. Dewan officially filed for divorce that October, and she and Tatum were declared legally single in November 2019. Tatum moved on with Zoë Kravitz while Dewan got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020. Dewan and Kazee, 48, share son Callum, 4, and daughter Rhiannon, 3 months.

While Tatum and Dewan’s initial separation announcement was amicable — they wrote via Instagram at the time that they were “two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space” who were “still a family” — their divorce turned contentious this year.

During an April hearing, Dewan’s legal team alleged that Tatum concealed details about his Magic Mike earnings and argued that Dewan should receive a portion of the profits since she was married to Tatum when the film was made. Her attorneys further claimed that the massively successful movie franchise was developed using marital funds. Tatum denied Dewan’s request in a filing of his own.

“Channing doesn’t think Jenna’s claims are fair,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce, but neither of them thought it would be this long.”

In August, both Dewan and Tatum accused each other of trying to prolong the proceedings, with Dewan’s lawyers claiming that Tatum was using “every trick in the book to stall.” Tatum’s team denied the “frivolous” accusations and alleged that Dewan’s motions were “another delay tactic.”

Dewan and Channing met in 2006 on the set of their film Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Despite their ups and downs, Dewan told People in June that their daughter “always comes first.”

“How you feel about your kids, how you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else,” she said. “Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you. That includes getting the new normal of a blended family.”

Dewan previously said that coparenting with Tatum is “always a journey.”

“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority,” she told Romper in January. “I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Tatum, meanwhile, told Vanity Fair in January 2023 that he didn’t realize how different he and Dewan are until they became parents.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he said. “But when you’re actually parents, you really understand [the] differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”