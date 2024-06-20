Jenna Dewan is getting candid about her blended family with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“Kids always come first. How you feel about your kids. How you treat your kids,” Dewan, 43, told People on Thursday, June 20. “Kids always come first above everything else.”

When it comes to coparenting, Dewan shared her philosophy. “Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you,” she said. “That includes getting the new normal of a blended family.”

Dewan shares her 11-year-old daughter, Everly, with Tatum, 44. She’s also a mom to son Callum, 4, and daughter Rhiannon, whom she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

Dewan has previously opened up about navigating a coparenting relationship with Tatum. “It’s always a journey,” Dewan told Romper in January. “It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

After the pair separated in 2018, Dewan found it difficult to split custody of Everly. “In the beginning, that was really tough,” she recalled. “And it was definitely hard on her in the beginning too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves [her brother] Callum. She really adores him.”

While Tatum is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, Dewan has moved on with Kazee, 48. She announced the arrival of their second baby, Rhiannon, on Thursday.

“Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. June 14, 2024 🤍🕊️,” she captioned her Instagram post. “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives … your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍.”

Alongside the message, Dewan included a snap of her daughter laying on her chest as Kazee touched the newborn’s finger. In another image, Kazee brushed Rhiannon’s hat on her head.

Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Dewan gushed that she’s looking forward to being a mom in her 40s.

“It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense,” Dewan told People on Thursday. “I’d never understood that like, ‘Oh, no, it’s all over once we get older.'”

She continued: “Life’s only shown me that the more time I have in this life, the more I’ve learned, the better experiences I’ve had. Everything just kind of feels better.”