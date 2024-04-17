Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s battle for Magic Mike money has allegedly caused a strain in the exes’ relationship.

“Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce but neither of them thought it would be this long,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that the pair going to trial has “caused immense tension in the dynamic recently.” (Tatum and Dewan, both 43, still need to iron out their divorce settlement details.)

“Jenna will fight for what she is entitled to — a fair settlement by California State Law,” the source tells Us. “Channing doesn’t think Jenna’s claims are fair.”

The insider notes that Tatum and Dewan “both have expressed they have moved on and want this divorce to be over,” yet they “still can’t get on the same page.” (Dewan has since found love with Steve Kazee, with whom she shares son Callum, 4, and they are currently expecting their second child together. Tatum, meanwhile, got engaged to Zoë Kravitz in 2023.)

The source says the twosome “put on a good front” for their 10-year-old daughter Everly, “but it’s messy behind closed doors.”

“Channing and Jenna only communicate when it has to do with Everly,” the insider says, adding that they have “always maintained a great co-parenting relationship” when it comes to their daughter.

Meanwhile, a separate insider tells Us that Tatum “is actively trying not to give Jenna money that she is owed.” The second source adds, “He is trying to block any settlements. Their priority is to be respectful for the sake of their daughter.”

A third source alleges Dewan has “already received millions,” saying, “The latest development has caused tension between the dynamic. Jenna is asking for things she is not entitled to.”

The insider adds that “Jenna was not present on Zoom in court on Friday, April 12, while Channing was present.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Tatum and Dewan’s reps for comment.

News broke earlier this month that Dewan, who was married to Tatum from 2009 to 2019, submitted court documents that listed her preliminary witness list to “testify regarding all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities.”

Tatum, for his part, submitted his own that day and requested that both Dewan and Kazee, 48, testify “regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.”

Dewan requested half of Tatum’s intellectual property earnings from Magic Mike, claiming that she and Tatum previously agreed to give her an equal share. She noted that the movie was “developed and co-financed by Channing with community effort and martial funds,” alleging that they acquired the project together.

Attorneys for Dewan claimed during a court hearing on Friday that Tatum allegedly hid details about his earnings from Magic Mike, per documents obtained by Us.

“The Magic Mike intellectual property and all the proceeds thereon is the elephant in the room,” Dewan’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, told the judge on Friday. “We have, for the last couple of years, been trying to meaningfully resolve this case, but every time we do, we get stuck on that issue with Magic Mike. We are dealing with a potential billion-dollar asset.”