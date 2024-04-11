Six years after calling it quits, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are going to court to hash out details of their divorce settlement.

People reported Dewan, 43, submitted court documents on Wednesday, April 10, that listed her preliminary witness list to “testify regarding all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities. Tatum, 42, requested that both Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, testify “regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.”

A hearing in the trial is scheduled for Friday, April 12, to address division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys’ fees.

Dewan specifically mentioned the Magic Mike intellectual property, Tatum’s franchise that he has starred in since 2012. According to the actress, she and Tatum acquired it together and she wanted the division of the intellectual property to be decided first because it “will impact the resolution of the other financial issues in this case.”

In the paperwork, Dewan claimed that Tatum refused “to accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property.” Tatum denied the accusations in his own filing.

“[Tatum] has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein,” the documents stated. “The Court will need to allocate the community interest and Respondent’s separate property interest in the intellectual property and related entities in consideration of Respondent’s post-separation efforts.”

Dewan also submitted an exhibit list for the trial that mentioned documents such as joint income tax returns, information related to the Tatum Family Irrevocable Trust and the Magic Mike enterprise. The pair’s bank and credit card statements are on her exhibit list.

According to The Blast, Tatum also requested that spousal support for Dewan be terminated. (Dewan didn’t make a request for temporary spousal support in the past.)

Tatum and Dewan started dating in 2006 after they met on the set of Step Up. They tied the knot in 2009 and later welcomed their daughter, Everly. After nearly a decade of marriage, Tatum and Dewan announced in 2018 that they were separating. Six months later, Dewan filed for divorce and they were declared legally single in 2019.

After their split, Dewan moved on with Kazee. The duo, who got engaged in 2020, welcomed their son, Callum, that same year and Dewan is currently pregnant with their second baby. Tatum, for his part, is engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” Tatum said of his divorce during an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2023. “But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

The actor said it was initially “super scary and terrifying” when he transitioned back to single life. “This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s—t. What now?’” he admitted.

Tatum credited the breakup for being “exactly” what he needed at the time.

“I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next,” he shared. “And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”