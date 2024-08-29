Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been navigating their divorce settlement for six years.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they played love interests. The pair soon found love offscreen, ultimately getting married in 2009.

The actors went on to welcome daughter Everly in May 2013, five years before calling it quits. Despite going their separate ways, Tatum and Everly tried to amicably coparent their daughter.

“It’s always a journey. It never ends,” Dewan told Romper in January 2024. “You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

As the former couple tried to keep it civil for Everly, things got messy in court regarding their divorce settlement. In April 2024, Dewan claimed that she was entitled to part of Tatum’s Magic Mike earnings since created the intellectual property with shared funds. By that August, they each accused one another of intentionally trying to stall the court proceedings.

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Tatum and Dewan’s messy divorce — and all their back-and-forth allegations:

April 2018

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair separated after nine years of marriage.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

Tatum and Dewan asserted there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that led to their decision to divorce.

“[It was] just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they added. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan filed for divorce the following October, requesting joint physical and legal custody of Everly.

November 2019

One year later, a judge ruled that the exes were legally single. Tatum and Dewan later moved on with actors Zoë Kravitz and Steve Kazee, respectively. (Dewan and the Broadway star share son Callum, born in 2020, and daughter Rhiannon, born in 2024.)

February 2020

In January, Tatum and Dewan worked out a custody arrangement for Everly and a judge signed off on the agreement in February. According to court documents obtained by Us, the exes agreed to split time with their daughter during the week and alternate weekends and holidays. They also agreed to use the app OurFamily Wizard and a parenting coordinator to help communicate changes.

April 2024

Tatum and Dewan had a hearing regarding their divorce settlement on April 12, in which Dewan’s attorneys alleged that Tatum hid details about his Magic Mike earnings. Dewan claimed that she should receive a cut of the profits since they were married when the film was made. (Dewan’s lawyers further argued that the project, which spawned two sequels, a live stage production and a reality TV show, was developed with marital funds.)

“The Magic Mike intellectual property and all the proceeds thereon is the elephant in the room,” Dewan’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, told the judge. “We have, for the last couple of years, been trying to meaningfully resolve this case, but every time we do, we get stuck on that issue with Magic Mike. We are dealing with a potential billion-dollar asset.”

In his own filing, Tatum denied Dewan’s request and also asked that Dewan and her fiancé, Kazee, testify as witnesses should the proceedings go to trial.

A source told Us at the time that the courtroom drama caused “immense tension” in their relationship.

“Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce but neither of them thought it would be this long,” the insider said. “Jenna will fight for what she is entitled to — a fair settlement by California State Law. Channing doesn’t think Jenna’s claims are fair.”

May 2024

In follow-up court documents, Dewan requested half of Tatum’s Magic Mike profits as her lawyers argued that Tatum’s team was “dancing between the raindrops.”

“On the one hand, Channing argues, ‘[he] has agreed for Petitioner [Jenna] to have an interest in the Magic Mike Intellectual Property [MMIP] and related entities,’” the documents read. “Indeed, he agrees to give Jenna an interest, yet Channing fails to quantify that interest in the foregoing pronouncement.”

According to Dewan’s camp, Tatum is only willing to give her less than 50 percent of the earnings without the consideration of the IP.

August 2024

By August, Dewan claimed in newly filed court documents that Tatum was using “every trick in the book to stall” a potential trial by replacing his legal team. The Blink Twice star denied the “frivolous” accusations and claimed that Dewan’s motions were “another delay tactic” to prolong the settlement conversation.