Jenna Dewan’s divorce battle with Channing Tatum over his Magic Mike money is not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be a tough legal argument and obviously we’ve talked a lot about the voices and community property,” lawyer Neama Rahmani, who is not involved with the case, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 17. “If you’re a community property state, everything earned during the marriage is split. The question is the additional Magic Mike revenues, right? The sequels, the musical. Is that money that was earned during the marriage? Probably not. So I think Jenna has an uphill battle.”

News broke earlier this month that Dewan and Tatum, both 43, who split in 2018 and declared legally single in 2019, were headed to court over details of their divorce settlement — which includes the intellectual property of Magic Mike, which Tatum starred in 2012.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Dewan’s attorneys claimed that Tatum allegedly hid details about his Magic Mike earnings. Dewan’s attorneys confirmed that the actress has received some money from Tatum from the success of Magic Mike over the years, but it doesn’t accurately account for the brand’s entire success, which includes two sequels, a reality series and several live stage shows.

“Just because the divorce has been closed doesn’t mean a party is prejudiced or that they can’t reopen it later if they think that there’s been fraud or some other financial impropriety,” Rahmani explained. “That’s what Jen is alleging.”

In a filing on Friday, April 12, Dewan and her team alleged that Tatum and his business managers were hiding assets as they placed the Magic Mike earnings in “a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships.” Tatum’s attorneys denied that the actor hid proceeds via protected trust and argued that he’s “never denied” Dewan a share of their community assets or income.

Rahmani explained that if the Magic Mike sequels came out during Dewan and Tatum’s marriage then she “would be entitled to her share.” The first sequel, Magic Mike XXL, dropped in 2015 while the pair were married but the most recent film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, premiered in 2023, years after their split.

“Unless it’s revenue that came in during the marriage was earned during the marriage, even if it was earned during the marriage but paid later, maybe she has an argument…” Rahmani said. “I don’t think she has much of what to stand on.”

While Dewan and Tatum, who share 10-year-old daughter Everly, battle it out in court, they have both moved on romantically. Dewan found love with Steve Kazee with whom she shares son Callum, 4, and they are currently expecting their second child together. Tatum, for his part, recently got engaged to Zoë Kravitz in 2023.