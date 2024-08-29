Channing Tatum fired back after Jenna Dewan‘s recent attempt to disqualify his lawyers from their divorce case.

Earlier this year, Dewan, 43, claimed she is entitled to half of the money Tatum, 44, earned from the Magic Mike movie franchise, which her lawyer previously argued was developed using “marital funds.” Dewan subsequently filed a motion requesting to dismiss Tatum’s legal team due to an alleged conflict of interest.

According to People, documents filed Wednesday, August 28, claim Tatum is using “every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to a trial” and “depriving Jenna of a fair and equal share of the community estate, and he is prejudicing her every day that this case continues.”

Dewan claimed that Tatum “associated in new divorce counsel” months before their planned trial — and “that very same counsel” allegedly “created an extensive web of LLCs, each of which is at least partially owed by Channing, for the sole purpose of transacting business related to the community’s Magic Mike intellectual property.” According to the docs, Tatum’s team should have “disclosed Glaser Weil’s extensive and ongoing involvement with martial transactions related to the community’s Magic Mike intellectual property.”

Tatum’s attorneys filed a response on Wednesday, claiming Dewan’s motion is “solely designed to delay the upcoming trial” and insisting that her “frivolous” accusations have “no basis in law or fact,” per People.

The response argued that Dewan “should be sanctioned in the sum of $20,000” for her “transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention from her willful violation of her Court ordered deposition and discovery deadlines.”

In a declaration, Tatum opposed Dewan’s request to dismiss his legal team, alleging that the motion is “just another delay tactic to prolong our divorce case.”

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in July 2009, three years after costarring in the movie Step Up. They welcomed daughter Everly in May 2013. After nearly nine years of marriage, the actors announced their separation in April 2018. Dewan officially filed for divorce six months later.

The twosome were declared legally single in November 2019 but have remained at odds over money, which has put a strain on their dynamic.

“Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce but neither of them thought it would be this long,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April, adding that the pair “put on a good front” when it comes to coparenting despite the “messy” nature of their divorce.

Per the insider, both Dewan and Tatum “have expressed they have moved on and want this divorce to be over” but “still can’t get on the same page.”

A second source told Us at the time that Tatum, who is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz, “is actively trying not to give Jenna money that she is owed.” According to a third insider, however, Dewan has “already received millions” and is “asking for things she is not entitled to.”

Dewan recently welcomed her second baby, daughter Rhiannon, with fiancé Steve Kazee in June. The couple also share 4-year-old son Callum.