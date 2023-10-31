Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

The twosome first sparked engagement rumors earlier this weekend while attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28, where they showed off their couples costume inspired by the 1986 film Rosemary’s Baby. Kravitz, 34, donned a ring on her left hand as she took on the role of Rosemary Woodhouse — played by Mia Farrow in the film — with a blonde pixie cut, a long white nightgown and knife. Tatum, 43, meanwhile, opted for a blue onesie and a white bonnet to mimic an infant.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had started dating, shortly after Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized, after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island. A source told Us that August that “things turned romantic fast” after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider explained. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

During an interview with Deadline in June 2021, Kravitz revealed that Tatum was the actor she had in mind while writing Pussy Island after watching his Magic Mike films. “I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she told the outlet.

Prior to his relationship with Kravitz, Tatum was previously married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares daughter Everly. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Earlier this year, the actor claimed that despite his blossoming romance with Kravitz, he had no plans to walk down the aisle again. “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist,” he told Vanity Fair in January. “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

An insider later told Us exclusively that while the duo aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, they have considered expanding their family. ““Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the source said. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”

This story is still developing.